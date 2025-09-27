Tom Holland, Zendaya make major safety move

Tom Holland, Zendaya increase security of home

Tom Holland and Zendaya have increased the security of their West London house, reportedly spending around £1,000-a-day.

America’s sweetheart couple, who star together in the Spider-Man film series, made this decision as a lot of fans stared showing up at their property.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Fans kept rocking up to their place and it started to get a bit much. They love interacting with their fans but, when they’re not working, they’re just a young couple trying to have a normal life.”

"Fans had started arriving at their gates and asking for selfies and autographs,” they further mentioned adding, "They have got security now to deter any random visitors."

It also seems like Tom and Zendaya’s neighbours have also noticed the increase in their home security.

One neighbour shared: "It’s been like living next to a film set recently.”

They continued, "As soon as Tom and Zendaya started filming the new Spider-Man fans just kept turning up.”

"Now they’ve got this burly security bloke outside. He’s friendly enough but looking at him, he’s not the kind of man you’d want to miff off,” the neighbour concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom and Zendaya went public with their romance in 2021 with the Euphoria talent stating how “safe” she feels working with The Odyssey star.

Zendaya told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.”

"He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things 1,000 percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read,” she concluded at that time.