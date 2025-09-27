Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran urge Afghanistan to rein in terror groups

A representational image of militants. — AFP/File

Four nations voice alarm over Afghan terror networks.

They urge Kabul to act against militant outfits.

Call for Afghan soil not used against neighbours.

Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia have jointly expressed deep concern over the presence of terrorist organisations operating from Afghanistan, including Al-Qaeda, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other similar groups.

The four countries issued a statement after their fourth quadripartite meeting on Afghanistan, convened by Russia on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting, the four countries reviewed the deteriorating Afghan situation and warned that militant groups posed a grave threat to both regional and global security.

They urged the Afghan authorities to take “effective, concrete and verifiable actions” against terrorist outfits, dismantle training camps, cut off financing, and prevent recruitment and access to weapons.

The four sides emphasised that Afghan soil must not be used against neighbours or beyond, while also pressing for the non-discriminatory elimination of all militant groups.

The four-nation meeting joint statement comes days after Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, in his inaugural meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Afghanistan at UNGA this week, urged the Afghan interim government to take concrete and verifiable measures to ensure their soil is not used for terrorism against neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points, which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the border.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan, which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

The joint statement further reaffirmed support for Afghanistan as an “independent, united, and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war and narcotics.”

The four sides welcomed Kabul’s efforts to reduce opium cultivation but expressed alarm over the rise of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine.

On the refugee crisis, the ministers urged Kabul to enable conditions for the safe return of displaced Afghans, praising Pakistan and Iran for hosting large populations. They also reiterated calls for an inclusive political setup, women’s rights, and access to education and public life.