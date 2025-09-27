Good news for registered pilgrims unable to perform Hajj due to illness

Pilgrims perform prayers around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 1, 2025. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a relief for registered pilgrims who, due to compelling circumstances, are unable to perform Hajj.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a policy regarding those who are severely ill or deceased, under which any other relative of that person will be eligible to perform Hajj in their stead.

According to the document, a person unable to go for Hajj due to necessity compulsion can also nominate someone else or have the option to take a refund.

The document states that a solid reason must be given for a refund or for sending an alternate person for Hajj, and documentary proof of the registered pilgrim’s illness or death has also been declared mandatory.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said that the reason for not going on Hajj must be recorded and submitted on stamped paper, along with which the bank receipt and a copy of the identity card must also be provided.

Last month The News reported that over 400,000 people had registered for the performance of Haj.

However, 71,000 finally applied along with the first instalment of Rs500,000 and Rs550,000 for a long duration of 38 to 42 days and a short duration package of 20 to 25 days, respectively, in branches of scheduled banks and through the ministry’s portal.

More than 21,000 pilgrims have successfully registered, The News reported earlier this month. Sources confirmed that private Hajj operators are bound to give priority to those who were unable to perform Hajj last year despite completing the process.