CPEC enters Phase-II as Pakistan, China unveil roadmap for next decade

Chairman NDRC Mr. Zheng Shanjie meet with Federal Minister of the planning and Development and special initiatives Ahsan Iqbal at NDRC Office, Beijing, China, September 26, 2025. — APP

IPP payment issue still unresolved at JCC.

ML-1, KKH realignment top Phase-II priorities.

Updated long-term plan due within 90 days.

ISLAMABAD: The 14th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) wrapped up in Beijing on Friday without a breakthrough on long-pending capacity payments to Chinese independent power producers (IPPs), The News reported.

Even so, the session marked a milestone, formally ushering the partnership into CPEC Phase-II. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said: “Together, these priorities will transform CPEC into a corridor of industrialisation, technology, sustainability, and shared prosperity.”

These goals are anchored in the September 2025 action plan to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

The plan maps a broad agenda spanning industrial cooperation, Special Economic Zones, agricultural modernisation, maritime development and mining, alongside flagship connectivity schemes including ML-1 railway modernisation, Karakoram Highway (KKH) realignment and continued development of Gwadar.

However, the sources said that the Chinese IPPs issue could not be resolved as Islamabad wished to extend the repayment period. On the partial financing of the ML-1, China asks Islamabad for a certain commitment before finalising the financing agreement in the context of the ongoing IMF programme.

The planning minister delivered the closing remarks, highlighting the shared vision, renewed determination, and ambitious roadmap that will shape the next stage of this transformative initiative.

Addressing Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Zhou Haibing, Chinese hosts, and delegates, Minister Ahsan expressed heartfelt gratitude for the wisdom and commitment that have defined the deliberations of the JCC.

He underscored that the 14th JCC was not just a review of past progress, but a reaffirmation of the collective resolve to deepen cooperation and build a future of shared prosperity.

Highlighting the forward-looking agenda, the Minister noted that CPEC Phase-II will be driven by the five corridors of growth, innovation, green development, livelihood, and regional connectivity.

These will be aligned with Pakistan’s URAAN 5Es framework of Exports, E-Pakistan, Energy & Environment, and Equity & Empowerment. Minister Ahsan Iqbal stressed the urgency of implementing ML-1 and KKH realignment, noting their strategic importance for uninterrupted connectivity between Pakistan and China.

He stressed that early execution of these projects would yield far-reaching economic dividends for the entire region. To ensure sustained momentum, he proposed holding JCC meetings every six months and convening Joint Working Groups quarterly during the first three years of Phase-II. This institutional strengthening, he said, will guarantee effective coordination, timely decision-making, and results-oriented progress.

Acknowledging the geopolitical challenges and propaganda by anti-CPEC forces, the minister urged swift agreement on the JCC minutes to send a strong signal of unity and decisiveness. He announced that Pakistan and China had agreed to publish an updated CPEC long-term plan within 90 days, reflecting the convergence of Pakistan’s 5Es with the five corridors of CPEC 2.0.

Reassuring Chinese partners, Ahsan Iqbal affirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all CPEC projects and every Chinese national working in Pakistan. He described CPEC not only as a development initiative but as a symbol of the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China, underpinned by trust, stability, and mutual respect.

“CPEC is about making China and Pakistan not only all-weather friends, but also partners in high-quality development and innovation for the 21st century,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, the minister extended deep gratitude to the leadership of both countries, the NDRC, and all delegates for their invaluable contributions. With renewed determination, he expressed confidence that the next decade of CPEC would bring even greater transformation than the last.

He proposed that the 15th JCC meeting be held in May 2026 in Islamabad, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, further cementing the historic ties between the two nations.