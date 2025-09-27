King Charles talks about 'determination' in new message after meeting Prince William

King Charles has released a new message ahead of Saturday's Women´s Rugby World Cup final between England and Canada.

Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared the message of the monarch on social media.

The statement was released with caption, “A message from His Majesty The King to Red Roses Rugby and Rugby Canada Womens XV following today’s #RWC2025 final.”

King Charles says, “My wife and I send our warmest good wishes to both the England Red Roses and Canada Women's Rugby Team as you prepare for your World Cup final.”

He added, “What a remarkable achievement for both teams to have reached this pinnacle of the sport. I know that supporters on both sides of the Atlantic will be cheering with equal and tremendous pride.”

King Charles also talks about ‘sportsmanship, determination and true grit’ in his message.

“May the best team win, and may you both play with the spirit of sportsmanship, determination and true grit that makes rugby such a wonderful game to watch,” the statement reads.

“Whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud. Good luck to you all,” King Charles concluded the message.

King Charles message comes amid claims the monarch and Prince William held crucial unscheduled meeting in Balmoral.