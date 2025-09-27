Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'major source of tension' in future revealed

A royal expert has exposed ‘major source of tension’ between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the future.

Speaking to the OK!, the royal expert has revealed the future tension amid rumours Harry was planning to send his kids Archie and Lilibet for education in Britain.

Earlier this month, a friend told the Daily Mail: “I can tell you that Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK."

There were also claims Prince Harry has 'registered Prince Archie at Eton' in bombshell UK move.

However, the spokesperson said, “Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.”

Amid these speculations, royal expert Lydia Alto suspects the subject of schooling could not only become a source of friction for Meghan and Harry but also a "fault line" dividing public opinion on them.

She said, "It could very possibly become a major source of tension in the future."

Moreover, the royal expert added, "Meghan has consistently presented herself as the decision-maker in their family, and if she labels boarding schools unacceptable, Harry will almost certainly back down.”

The royal expert went on saying if Meghan were to block an attempt to educate Archie and Lilibet in UK, , it would be another “bridge quietly burned”, and another factor contributing to them growing up ‘more isolated’ from their British family.