Kelly Clarkson set to axe her own talk show as big career shift looms

Kelly Clarkson's future is questioned as explosive exit rumors erupt

Kelly Clarkson might step back from her talk show to refocus on her music career as whispers grow about who could replace her.

According to Radar Online, the 43-year-old, who became a daytime TV favourite, is planning to leave her talk show to devote herself to music with more live performances and plans to return to The Voice as a judge and coach.

This big change will come after the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock on August 7, 2025, with whom she shares her children, River, 11, and Remington, 9.

A well-placed insider told the outlet that Clarkson, who is consoling her kids after the demise of their father, has decided to prioritise her music career over TV.

"Kelly's priorities are continuing to shift back toward music,” the insider said.

Initially people thought the Catch My Breath songstress missed her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, because she wanted to quit, but she was actually taking time off to deal with Blackstock’s illness, who was suffering from melanoma cancer.

She also delayed some Las Vegas shows, saying in an Instagram post that she needed “to step back to be with my kids.”

The source said, "Kelly's future is a little more certain than it looks from the outside. Her enthusiasm for the show has been waning for a while now. Being a talk show host was never her passion."

"She's going to do another season [because] her deal on that show is highly favorable – and there's nothing wrong with making money."

"Music is the thing that keeps her going and it's the thing that makes her the happiest," stated the insider.