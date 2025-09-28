Kelly Clarkson planning talk show exit to pursue real passion: Source

Photo: Kelly Clarkson ready to reclaim her position in music industry: Source

Kelly Clarkson may be ready to take a step back from daytime TV.

According to RadarOnline.com, the 43-year-old star has been quietly rethinking what her future looks like, and it seems her heart is pulling her back toward music.

"Kelly's future is a little more certain than it looks from the outside. Her enthusiasm for the show has been waning for a while now. Being a talk show host was never her passion," a source shared.

Clarkson, who rose to fame as the first-ever winner of American Idol and later became a beloved daytime TV personality, is reportedly planning to leave The Kelly Clarkson Show after one more season.

Instead, she wants to devote herself to music, with more live performances and a potential return to The Voice as a judge and coach.

"She's going to do another season [because] her deal on that show is highly favorable – and there's nothing wrong with making money," the insider noted.

However, the source stressed that Clarkson's true happiness lies in her first love.

"Music is the thing that keeps her going and it's the thing that makes her the happiest," they concluded.