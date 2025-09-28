Arch-rivals Pakistan, India set for high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai

India’s Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma clash with Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.—Reuters

The stage is set for the grandest showdown of Asian cricket as arch-rivals Pakistan and India face each other in the Asia Cup final for the very first time in the tournament’s history on Sunday.

This evening, the Dubai Sports City Stadium will be transformed into a cauldron of passion, pressure, and pride as the two most celebrated cricketing nations in the region battle for continental supremacy.

The stakes could not be higher, not only because of the glittering trophy at stake but also due to the political undertones and controversies that have marred the lead-up to the final.

The past two weeks have been a rollercoaster. India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s refusal to shake hands after a tense group-stage win and his political remarks at the prize distribution ceremony sparked uproar, drawing strong responses from Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, whose gestures on the field fueled the fire.

While India have been in commanding form, winning both their Super Four matches convincingly, Pakistan clawed their way into the final with a nerve-jangling victory against Bangladesh, a result that has injected fresh belief and fire into their dressing room.

With Shaheen Shah Afridi rediscovering his rhythm, Haris Rauf’s pace threatening every batsman, and Salman Ali Agha’s leadership sparking renewed confidence, Pakistan suddenly look like a team capable of upsetting the odds.

Speaking at his pre-final press conference, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha admitted the tension was palpable.

"When it comes to a title-decider, pressure is on both sides. You cannot say which team is better or has more chances. The team committing fewer mistakes will carry the day," he said, urging his players to seize the moment. Salman emphasised that Pakistan have been saving their best for the ultimate clash.

"Now when we are this close to the title, we will put every ounce of effort into every department. Our batsmen have not shown their full potential yet, but this is the right time to regroup and rise to the occasion," he added.

On the sensitive issue of Suryakumar Yadav’s conduct, Salman did not hold back.

"I have played cricket all my life. Even our elders say they have never seen captains refusing to shake hands. No matter how heated the contest, Pakistani and Indian captains always set an example in the past. This is against the spirit of the game."

The Pakistan captain also dismissed the latest Indian media-driven controversy regarding the no-show for the traditional trophy photoshoot.

“That is up to them. We are here to play cricket and focus on the final. Whether they come or not, it changes nothing for us,” he asserted.

Statistically, Pakistan go in as underdogs. They have lost 12 of their 15 T20I encounters against India, a record that does not reflect the immense talent at their disposal. A victory would not only hand them the Asia Cup title but also serve as a symbolic redemption for years of heartbreak.

India, meanwhile, are facing fitness concerns. Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya both limped off during the clash against Bangladesh, and though the team management has remained tight-lipped, their availability for the final remains doubtful. Without two of their key all-rounders, India’s balance could be disrupted at a crucial juncture.

Off the field, anticipation is at fever pitch. Organisers expect a near-capacity crowd for the final, the first of its kind in Dubai since the tournament began.

Tickets have been selling at a good speed, with fans from both nations flying in to witness what is being billed as one of the most significant Indo-Pak contests since the 2024 World Cup clash in New York.

Former players have also added fuel to the build-up. Legendary pacer Wasim Akram predicted a nail-biter:

“India may have the stronger record, but finals are about nerves. Pakistan’s bowling attack can dismantle any side on their day. If the batsmen hold their ground, I see them lifting the trophy.”

As the countdown to the 40 overs of destiny begins, the cricketing world is bracing for a contest where skill will meet nerves, and passion will meet history. One thing is certain on Sunday night, Dubai will not just host a cricket match; it will witness a spectacle for the ages.

Like Playing XIs:

Pakistan (likely): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Agha (Capt), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India (likely): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (Capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.