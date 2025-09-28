Prince Andrew gets hit: ‘All he does now is to ride in the park, and play golf!'

Prince Andrew’s absence from royal life gets a new comment

An expert has just stepped forward with his own thoughts on Prince Andrew, as well as his ongoing exclusion from royal life.

The expert in question is Royal biographer Hugo Vickers and he stepped forward to The Sun to say “I'm always rather surprised hearing this latest revelation will finish Prince Andrew, because I had the feeling that he was already finished.”

Because “after the Emily Maitlis interview, he was asked to step down from everything, all his royal duties, and in due course, his various royal connections.”

“I saw that that had all happened, and yet more and more revelations keep coming along, and we keep being told, you know, he's finished, but he's already finished.”

As of right now, he’s “he went quiet. So all he does now is to ride in the park, and play golf. So I don't really see that more revelations are going to damage him any further than he's already damaged,” Mr Vickers concluded by saying.

For those unaware of the issues that have followed Prince Andrew, it all relates to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who is a convicted sex offender.

Even an accuser stepped forward against the Duke in the past, claiming he had inappropriate relations with her, at the age of 17, that too because of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

While Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, he did settle out of court, in 2021, years before before his accuser Virginia Giuffree took her own life in 2025.

This case was the only one where she had gone public, as her past filing in 2011 was also settled outside of public view.