One Direction, Harry Styles' choreographer dies at 52

Paul Roberts, choreographer of iconic Treat People With Kindness, passes way

Paul Roberts, who worked with some of the biggest names in pop music, has passed away at the age of 52.

Roberts' death was confirmed by his partner Phil Griffin via Instagram post on Saturday.

Pop icons mourn Paul Roberts after his death at the age of 52

Griffin revealed that the choreographer, who worked with One Direction, Harry Styles and more, died peacefully at his home after battling cancer.

The statement read, "'Yesterday evening. after a courageous battle with cancer, Paul passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family. His departure, much like his life, was filled with grace' RIP.”

It is pertinent to mention that Roberts also worked with Katy Perry, the Spice Girls, and Sir Paul McCartney during two decades of his career.

He choreographed One Direction’s hit videos Kiss You, Steal My Girl, and Best Song Ever, and later gained recognition for designing the dance routine in Styles’ Treat People With Kindness video featuring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Paul Roberts received tributes from Hollywood stars and colleagues following his passing.

Spice Girls alum Emma Bunton stated, "My heart is broken... being in his company was my happy place. Thinking of you @thephilgriffin sending love to you and all his family." Meanwhile, Craig David described him as an "angel."