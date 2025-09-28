'Typical PCT things': Fans blast Pakistan's batting collapse in Asia Cup final

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after a wicket during their Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — ACC

Fans were furious with Pakistan's middle-order over its failure to captialise on the momentum given by the opening pair in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Following the opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman’s 84-run stand in 9.3 overs, the middle-order collapsed, and the national side was bundled out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Other than Farhan’s 37-ball 57 and Fakhar’s 46, no other batter could stay at the crease for longer to lift Pakistan to a fighting total.

Pakistan came under pressure when Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris fell in the quick session.

Fans began raising concerns that the national side would come under pressure following quick wickets — including that of settled Fakhar Zaman.

The collapse left fans disappointed with the national side’s batting performance in the crucial game.

Fans had pinned their hopes on opening batter Sahibzada Farhan to fire in the all-important game.













Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan was the standout batter, remaining the top-scorer with 57 runs off 38 balls.

Fans heaped praise on the batter for his aggressive approach and his dominance over Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah.

“Sahibzada owned bumrah like no one does,” a fan wrote on Farhan’s battle with the Indian seamer.



