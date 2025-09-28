'No sportsman spirit': Fans slam Yadav's obstructing-the-field appeal against Agha

Pakistan batters Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat run between the tickets against India during Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, September 28, 2025. — Screengrab

DUBAI: A tense moment unfolded in the Asia Cup 2025 final when Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) appealed for obstructing the field against Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

The drama began when Salman stepped down the track to drive a delivery through extra cover, racing back for a second run.

As Yadav dived to stop the ball and fired in a throw, it struck Salman on his run back to the crease. Yadav immediately appealed, insisting that Salman had blocked the throw.

However, replays showed Salman kept his eyes on the ball and did not change his running line. The third umpire quickly ruled out any obstruction, allowing the game to continue — though not without raising the intensity of the high-stakes clash.

Following the incident, social media users slammed the Indian captain’s appeal, calling it “horrendous” and “unsporting,” with many arguing that Salman Ali Agha had done nothing to obstruct the play and was simply focused on completing his run.



