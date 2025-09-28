 
Geo News

Asia Cup final: Pakistan get revenge; Abhishek Sharma dismissed for single-digit

For Faheem Ashraf, final offered perfect moment to turn the tables

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2025

Indias Abhishek Sharma walks after losing his wicket against Pakistan during their Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 28, 2025. — Reuters
India's Abhishek Sharma walks after losing his wicket against Pakistan during their Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 28, 2025. — Reuters 

DUBAI: Pakistan struck a decisive early blow in the Asia Cup 2025 final when Faheem Ashraf dismissed India’s danger man Abhishek Sharma, breaking the opener’s dominance in their rivalry at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Abhishek had been India’s spark throughout the tournament, his aggressive powerplay batting leaving opponents rattled. Against Pakistan alone, he piled on runs in their earlier meetings, setting the platform for India’s victories with back-to-back fiery starts.

For Faheem, the final offered the perfect moment to turn the tables. Delivering a slower ball wide outside off, he lured Abhishek into going for his trademark early six. Instead, the mistimed shot flew off the toe-end of the bat and was safely taken at mid-on, sending the left-hander back for a single-digit score of five runs.

Faheem’s animated celebration reflected Pakistan’s relief — and their strategy was working to perfection. Having suffered at the hands of India’s openers in the tournament, the Men in Green finally neutralised the threat that had haunted them, with the in-form Abhishek falling before he could inflict damage.

The dismissal sparked loud cheers from the Pakistani crowd, with fans applauding Faheem for delivering the breakthrough they had been craving. Social media also lit up with praise for the all-rounder, hailing him for rising to the occasion and giving Pakistan the upper hand early in the final.


Pakistan's Saad Habib finishes runner-up at Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship
Pakistan's Saad Habib finishes runner-up at Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship
Asia Cup final: Separate presenters at Pakistan vs India toss
Asia Cup final: Separate presenters at Pakistan vs India toss
Third time, still no handshake: Indian skipper snubs Pakistan's Agha again
Third time, still no handshake: Indian skipper snubs Pakistan's Agha again
Hardik Pandya ruled out of Pak vs India Asia Cup final
Hardik Pandya ruled out of Pak vs India Asia Cup final
Asia Cup final: Pakistan put India under pressure as three dismissed
Asia Cup final: Pakistan put India under pressure as three dismissed
Asia Cup 2025 final: Celebrities, ex-cricketers back Pakistan ahead of India clash
Asia Cup 2025 final: Celebrities, ex-cricketers back Pakistan ahead of India clash
India captain skips trophy shoot with Pakistan's Agha before Asia Cup final
India captain skips trophy shoot with Pakistan's Agha before Asia Cup final
'We never give up': Hesson applauds Pakistan's spirit ahead of Asia Cup final video
'We never give up': Hesson applauds Pakistan's spirit ahead of Asia Cup final