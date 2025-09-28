Asia Cup final: Pakistan get revenge; Abhishek Sharma dismissed for single-digit

India's Abhishek Sharma walks after losing his wicket against Pakistan during their Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 28, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Pakistan struck a decisive early blow in the Asia Cup 2025 final when Faheem Ashraf dismissed India’s danger man Abhishek Sharma, breaking the opener’s dominance in their rivalry at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Abhishek had been India’s spark throughout the tournament, his aggressive powerplay batting leaving opponents rattled. Against Pakistan alone, he piled on runs in their earlier meetings, setting the platform for India’s victories with back-to-back fiery starts.

For Faheem, the final offered the perfect moment to turn the tables. Delivering a slower ball wide outside off, he lured Abhishek into going for his trademark early six. Instead, the mistimed shot flew off the toe-end of the bat and was safely taken at mid-on, sending the left-hander back for a single-digit score of five runs.

Faheem’s animated celebration reflected Pakistan’s relief — and their strategy was working to perfection. Having suffered at the hands of India’s openers in the tournament, the Men in Green finally neutralised the threat that had haunted them, with the in-form Abhishek falling before he could inflict damage.

The dismissal sparked loud cheers from the Pakistani crowd, with fans applauding Faheem for delivering the breakthrough they had been craving. Social media also lit up with praise for the all-rounder, hailing him for rising to the occasion and giving Pakistan the upper hand early in the final.



