Indian team refuse to receive Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: sources

Sibt-e-Arif
September 29, 2025

Indias Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after winning the Asia Cup. — Reuters
The Indian cricket team refused to receive the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also heading the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB), sources revealed on Sunday.

The move reportedly came on the directives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Despite pressure, Naqvi remained firm on his decision to present the trophy himself, refusing to bow to India's demands, the sources added.

The development has sparked attention during the high-profile final in Dubai, highlighting tensions off the field.

According to insiders, the stance was a continuation of India's rigid approach throughout the tournament, where they insisted on conditions separate from neutral arrangements.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

