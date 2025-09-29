Tilly Norwood emerges as the world’s first AI film star

AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood is all set to enter the entertainment industry in earnest!

Created by actor and technologist Eline van der Velden through her AI talent studio Xicoia, Tilly is an AI performer who may soon become the first artificial actress to be signed by an agency “in the coming months.”

“We were in a lot of boardrooms around February time, and everyone was like, ‘No, this is nothing. It’s not going to happen.’ Then, by May, people were like, ‘We need to do something with you guys,’” Eline said at a panel discussion at the Zurich Summit on September 28.

“When we first launched Tilly, people were like, ‘What’s that?,’ and now we’re going to be announcing which agency is going to be representing her in the next few months," she added.

Later, the comedian gave an interview to Broadcast International and said that “We want Tilly to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman; that’s the aim of what we’re doing.”

“People are realizing that their creativity doesn’t need to be boxed in by a budget – there are no constraints creatively and that’s why AI can really be a positive,” continued Eline. “It’s just about changing people’s viewpoint.”

Who Is AI Actress Tilly Norwood?

Tilly Norwood is an AI actress. As per her creator, Eline van der Velden, Tilly was built using different tools and trained to “perform with nuance, emotion, and consistency.

AI’s Growing Role in Film and TV:

Van der Velden Eline described AI-generated character Tilly not as a substitute for human actors but as a creative experiment.

"She is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art," she wrote in a public statement addressing criticism for introducing an AI actress in Hollywood.

"AI offers another way to imagine and build stories. I'm an actor myself, and nothing — certainly not an AI character — can take away the craft or joy of human performance," she added.