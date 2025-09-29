'Duchess of Disaster' Sarah Ferguson leaves Princess Eugenie, Beatrice devastated

Sarah Ferguson has left her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘devastated’, a royal expert has claimed.

The New Idea quoted royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams as saying that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson daughters would be devastated by the scandal and concerned about their own public futures.

The royal expert said, “This will be a deeply painful period for the sisters, as their parents are both likely to languish in public disgrace and foreseeably so.”

Meanwhile, the insider has claimed this is by no means the first scandal the ‘Duchess of Disaster’ has faced over the years, but it’s one few believe Sarah will be able to recover from – including the royal herself.

The spy said, “This time it feels different, more permanent.

“Now all her credibility has gone, there’ll be no podcast future, no books, no charity work. Fergie turns 66 in a few weeks, and she can’t ever imagine a more miserable, lonely birthday.”

Meanwhile, the royal source advised the York sisters, “Bea and Eugenie have no idea what to do, but have been strongly advised to stay away from both their parents or they’ll end up losing their own patronages.

“The heat is on for the girls to keep their distance, especially if they want to stay firmly in the royal fold.”