 
Geo News

Justin Bieber 'almost' collaborated on Ed Sheeran's new album

Ed Sheeran makes shocking revelation about 'almost' Justin Bieber collaboration

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2025

Ed Sheeran reveals Justin Bieber recorded track for his album
Ed Sheeran reveals Justin Bieber recorded track for his album

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran almost had a collaboration!

In an interview with SiriusXM, Sheeran made a surprising revelation about collaboration with Bieber.

The Photograph hitmaker revealed that his new song Camera was originally recorded as a duet with Bieber. However, the collaboration never made it to release.

Sheeran admitted that the track, which is part of his recent album, Play, had a complicated journey. "I wrote it for ‘=’ and then it ended up being a duet with Justin Bieber for ‘Justice’, and then it never materialised," Sheeran stated, referring to his 2021 album and the Baby hitmaker's Justice.

He added, "I’ve got a version with Justin on it. It’s pretty cool, but it just exists in the ether. Now it’s out. I think people like it."

It is worth mentioning if it had been released, Camera would have marked the third official collaboration between the two global pop stars Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran.

Their previous hits include the chart-topping I Don’t Care (2019) and the 2015 smash Love Yourself, which Sheeran co-wrote for Bieber’s Purpose album.

Janelle Brown unveils permanent homage plans for late son Garrison at new property
Janelle Brown unveils permanent homage plans for late son Garrison at new property
Netflix to get new crime drama next year
Netflix to get new crime drama next year
Kody Brown drops marriage bombshell in explosive family moment
Kody Brown drops marriage bombshell in explosive family moment
Colin Farrell on 'The Batman 2': 'Stakes are high'
Colin Farrell on 'The Batman 2': 'Stakes are high'
Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
Paris Hilton 'loves' working with Elle, Dakota Fanning
Paris Hilton 'loves' working with Elle, Dakota Fanning
Walton Goggins reacts to Pete Davidson's prediction fans will 'turn' against him
Walton Goggins reacts to Pete Davidson's prediction fans will 'turn' against him
'The Social Network' sequel gets shocking update
'The Social Network' sequel gets shocking update