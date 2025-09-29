Imprisoned Pakistani national repatriated from India via Attari-Wagah border

Raqib Bilal, who had been imprisoned in India, stands in front of Bab-e-Azadi in Lahore, after his repatriation, on September 29, 2025. — Photo via X/@PakinIndia

At least 463 Pakistanis or believed-to-be-Pakistanis held in India.

Pakistan holds 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners.

The countries exchange prisoners list on Jan 1, July 1 every year.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday confirmed the repatriation of a Pakistani national who had been imprisoned in India.

The Pakistani national, identified as Raqib Bilal, returned to the country via the Attari-Wagah border, said the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

“Consistent with the vision of the government of [Pakistan], [the high commission] will continue to make every effort for the repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails,” the high commission wrote in a post on X.

India holds as many as 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners — comprising 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen — in its custody, as per the list of prisoners handed to Pakistan in July.

The two countries exchange a list of prisoners in each other's custody on January 1 and July 1 every year, in line with the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008.

In July this year, the Pakistan government called for the immediate release and repatriation of Pakistani prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentences and whose national status stands confirmed.

Pakistan requested special consular access for all believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners for expeditious confirmation of their national status.

The government also urged the neighbouring country to provide consular access to all the Pakistani prisoners who have yet to receive it.

During the exchange, Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners (53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen) to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.