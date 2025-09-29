Princess Diana's hairdresser discloses her long-buried secret: 'Smuggled them in'

Princess Diana’s hairdresser 'smuggled' THIS for her into Kensington Palace

Princess Diana’s erstwhile hairdresser has revealed how tabloid newspapers were secretly “smuggled” for her into Kensington Palace.

Richard Dalton, the long-time hairdresser of the Princess of Wales, gave an interview to PEOPLE magazine in which he revealed that despite strict security, the late Diana became successful at getting tabloid newspapers brought to her while she was married to Charles III, now King Charles.

Dalton told the outlet that she would often ask him to “smuggle” the papers in even though she was aware of the palace rules and restrictions.

Calling to mind how he helped the Princess of Wales, he laughingly said, "She wasn’t allowed to see the tabloid newspapers. One of the hairdressers smuggled them in.”

“Did I say that? They were smuggled in, but it’s not to do with me,” Dalton joked.

"She used to say, ‘Richard, can you bring them in for me?’” he recalled. “Nobody questioned it because nobody knew. Once I’d got through security and into the pantry, it was all plain sailing from there.”

Dalton went on to share that the tabloid coverage of the Princess of Wales used to cause her great affliction and they both would get “annoyed.”

Parroting Daina’s groan, he recounted, “I’d be doing her hair, she’d be flipping through the pages [of a tabloid], and she’d go, 'Ugh,’” and she would “then throw it to the side. Then another one comes along and then [she'd go], ‘Ohhhhhh.’”

It is pertinent to mention that Richard Dalton first interacted with the Princess of Wales in 1978 and worked as her official hairdresser from 1981 to 1990.