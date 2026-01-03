Meghan Markle uses secret strategy to control Prince Harry

Meghan Markle uses secret weapon to control Prince Harry

Meghan Markle uses her secret skills to dodge bad press during her public outing with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex uses her secret weapon to keep Harry on track whenever the Duke goes off-script.

Her magic touch even tamed Harry's wild side and manage the royal's temperament without being caught on camera.

Even in the past, the former actress did not hesitate to take the reins when the royal's bunder thretened a carefully planned strategy.

Revealing Meghan's tactics to contorl Harry, a body language expert examined a striking footage captured on the Sussexes' trip to Colombia in 2024, explaining how the Duchess attempted to 'redirect' Harry to get him 'back on track'.

During their time in Bogotá, the Sussex enjoyed local theatre and dance performances at the Delia Zapata Art Centre on August 15.

Footage showed how, at one point, a dancer's costume nearly hit Prince Harry on the head.

Judi James noted Meghan used an 'outstretched arm back-touch' to stop Harry from ging rough.

However, Harry appeared to either not notice his wife's 'non-verbal interruption' or may have 'deliberately ignored' her gesture.

Meghan took calculated step to remind Harry where he should be going and who he needs to be meeting.

The Duchess's 'instinct' to keep her husband publicly 'on track' is somewhat unsurprising given her former acting career, which required her to follow a crafted script, the expert told DailyMail.

Acutely aware of the camera and the importance of maintaining a polished performance, James noted that Meghan's acting stint meant she will now carefully consider how best to 'get everything right'.