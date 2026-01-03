Queen Camilla's son rocks Buckingham Palace with 'prince' title comment

Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles attarcted massive attention with his comment on royal title.

Tom, 51, hilariously explained why he doesn't want to be a prince during a recent podcast appearance.

The King's stepson joked becoming a prince would be "the quickest way to revolution", reacting to Samuel Goldsmith's question during a recent appearance on the Good Food podcast.

Tom, a food writer and the restaurant critic for The Mail on Sunday, isn't vying for a royal title any time soon.

However, his banter with Goldsmith on the October 21 episode of the show, raised eyebrows among concerns as he revealed what might happen if he becomes prirnce.

"If my mum became Queen, I'd be like, 'I want to be a prince,' " the host said.

"I'd tell you that would be the quickest way to revolution," Tom responded. "I think we're fairly balanced and sober and sensible country on the whole, but if I suddenly became prince, I think Buckingham Palace gates would be stormed."

He added: "It would be appalling. Really, no… I think that would put back the long and glorious cause of the monarchy in Britain by many years, no."

"You might get your own Netflix show, you know, if you do it!" Goldsmith quipped, which made Tom laugh.

He went on to explain "I wouldn't mind that!" he joked. "But no, I think that would be… stick it, keep to my original."

Tom is Queen Camilla's son with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and the former couple also share daughter Laura Lopes, 47.

Tom and Laura became step-siblings to two princes Prince William and Prince Harry when Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005, but the Queen's kids lead their lives outside of the royal spotlight.