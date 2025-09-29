PM Shehbaz welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan, urges two-state solution

US President Donald Trump speaks during a multilateral meeting with leaders of Muslim countries, including PM Shehbaz Sharif, during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York, US on September 23, 2025.— Reuters

PM praises Trump’s leadership and envoy Witkoff’s vital role.

Shehbaz hails recent Arab-Islamic leaders’ meeting in New York

Trump pushes Netanyahu at White House to accept ceasefire plan.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza, saying a durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel is essential for regional stability and economic growth.

In a post on X, the prime minister said he was "convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region".

He added: "It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality."

PM Shehbaz praised President Trump's leadership and praised the role of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in efforts to end the conflict, saying he "laud[ed] President Trump's leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war."

The prime minister reiterated his support for a two-state solution, saying: “I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region.”

Earlier on Sunday, PM Shehbaz told reporters that the recent meeting in New York between President Trump and leaders of eight Arab-Islamic countries was encouraging. He said he was confident the talks would yield a positive outcome for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The US president met key Arab and Muslim leaders at the United Nations last week and said on social media on Sunday that "All are on board for something special, first time ever."

But Netanyahu has given little reason for optimism, vowing in a defiant UN speech Friday to "finish the job" against Hamas and rejecting Palestinian statehood — recently recognised by several Western nations.

US President Donald Trump was upbeat about the chances of a Gaza deal on Monday as he hosted Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to push the Israeli prime minister to accept his peace plan.

Trump's plan, according to The Times of Israel and US news site Axios, calls for an immediate ceasefire, a phased Israeli withdrawal and the release of hostages within 48 hours.

Israel would then free more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including several serving life terms.

Normally a staunch ally of Netanyahu, the US president has shown increasing signs of frustration ahead of the Israeli premier's fourth White House visit since Trump's return to power.

Netanyahu's coalition government is propped up by the far-right ministers who oppose a peace deal.

The path to a deal remains strewn with pitfalls.

Both Israel and the Arab states are still quibbling with the wording of key parts of the peace plan, including the role any international force and of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority in post-War Gaza.

Israel's offensive has killed 66,055 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, according to health ministry figures in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.



— Additional input from AFP