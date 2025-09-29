Pakistan Idol set for Oct 4 premiere on Geo TV

The logo of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol. — Facebook@ThePakistaniIdolOfficial

KARACHI: The wait is finally over: Pakistan’s biggest music reality show, Pakistan Idol 2025, will kick off on October 4 with its grand return to television screens.

The much-celebrated competition will be aired exclusively on Pakistan’s leading entertainment channel, Geo TV.

With excitement at its peak and dreams shining in the eyes of thousands of aspiring singers, the nation’s most-awaited music show promises to capture hearts once again.

This season’s judges’ panel features a stellar lineup: Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Fawad Khan, Zeb Bangash, and Bilal Maqsood. Adding charm and wit to the stage, the ever-energetic Shafaat Ali will host the show.

Together, they bring a magical blend of expertise, melody, and entertainment never before seen on Pakistani television.

Auditions kicked off in Sukkur and later reached Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Karachi, where hundreds of young singers showcased their talent. From classical renditions to regional folk melodies, extraordinary voices emerged in every city. Among the participants were differently-abled and visually impaired contestants, whose passion for music deeply moved both the judges and audiences.

Now, the chosen talent will step onto the grand stage, where their voices, journeys, and dreams will be tested before the star-studded judges’ panel. The show will not only highlight their singing abilities but also their stories of perseverance and dedication.

As anticipation builds, one question dominates: Who will be crowned Pakistan’s next superstar? The answer begins to unfold on October 4, when Pakistan Idol 2025 premieres, only on Geo TV.