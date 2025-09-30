Julia Roberts gives rare shoutout to husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts raves about longtime husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts calls her 23-year marriage to Danny Moder a “never-changing joy.”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Eat, Pray, Love actress, 57, was asked what brings her joy in life.

While her After the Hunt co-star Andrew Garfield talked about how what makes him happy changes over time, Roberts credited her longtime husband for being her ultimate source of joy.

Her co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Michael Stuhlbarg laughed, with Edebiri joking, “I knew you were going to say that!”

Roberts chuckled and added, “Never changes. Sometimes more. Sometimes medium.”

Roberts and Moder, married since July 2002, met on the set of The Mexican. They share three children: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and Henry, 18.

The private couple recently made a rare public appearance at the Venice Film Festical in August 2025 for the premiere of Roberts' latest film. They hadn't been seen at such an event since 2020.

After the Hunt hits theaters October 10.