 
Geo News

Julia Roberts gives rare shoutout to husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, who married since July 2002, share two three kids

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2025

Julia Roberts raves about longtime husband Danny Moder
Julia Roberts raves about longtime husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts calls her 23-year marriage to Danny Moder a “never-changing joy.”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Eat, Pray, Love actress, 57, was asked what brings her joy in life.

While her After the Hunt co-star Andrew Garfield talked about how what makes him happy changes over time, Roberts credited her longtime husband for being her ultimate source of joy.

Her co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Michael Stuhlbarg laughed, with Edebiri joking, “I knew you were going to say that!”

Roberts chuckled and added, “Never changes. Sometimes more. Sometimes medium.”

Roberts and Moder, married since July 2002, met on the set of The Mexican. They share three children: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and Henry, 18.

The private couple recently made a rare public appearance at the Venice Film Festical in August 2025 for the premiere of Roberts' latest film. They hadn't been seen at such an event since 2020.

After the Hunt hits theaters October 10.

'The Naked Gun' gets streaming release date
'The Naked Gun' gets streaming release date
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she feels like 'underdog' in Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she feels like 'underdog' in Hollywood
Daniel Day-Lewis on his son directing him in 'Anemone'
Daniel Day-Lewis on his son directing him in 'Anemone'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Oscar ‘expectations'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Oscar ‘expectations'
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'heavy' truth ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' release
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'heavy' truth ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' release
Michelle Pfeiffer reveals big secret on podcast
Michelle Pfeiffer reveals big secret on podcast
Olivia Dean achieves incredible feat in music
Olivia Dean achieves incredible feat in music
Lewis Hamilton loses pet dog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton loses pet dog Roscoe