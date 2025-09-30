Bella Hadid returns to runway days after Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid walks for Saint Laurent after Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid returned to the runway at Paris Fashion Week just days after completing treatment for Lyme disease.

The model and Orebella founder, 28, walked for Saint Laurent on Monday, in a translucent backward trench coat from the Summer 2026 collection. The look was complete with oversized sunglasses and statement earrings.

Vogue captured her walk set in a garden with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop and shared it on Instagram.

“Where words divide, the Saint Laurent aesthetic creates space to breathe and invent new analogies,” the show notes cited creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s vision. The collection portrays the Saint Laurent woman as “both heroine and classic, singular and multifaceted.”

Hadid’s runway return comes after a series of public glimpses of her recovery as fans spotted her on a stylish street outing wearing a brown trench coat and Coach bag. She also posted on social media about her return to the gym.

First diagnosed with Lyme disease at 16, Hadid revealed her recent health struggles on September 17 with a post from a hospital bed.

Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who also battled Lyme disease, spoke about how hard it was to watch Bella go through the illness.

Lyme disease, caused by bacteria spread through deer tick bites, can affect the nervous system in severe cases. Bella has long dealt with symptoms like headaches, brain fog, insomnia, light sensitivity, joint pain, and digestive issues.

She has said the illness forced her to step back from professional horse riding and modeling to focus on her health.

Since then, she’s appeared only occasionally on the runway, including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November 2024 and Saint Laurent’s Paris show in March 2025.