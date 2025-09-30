Epstein scandal brings Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew closer

Sarah Ferguson finds support in ex-husband Prince Andrew amid latest controversy

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have reportedly grown closer amid the Duchess of York’s ongoing scandal around Jeffrey Epstein emails.

The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 1996 after separating in 1992, may reunite amid growing scrutiny, reported Heat Magazine.

A source revealed to the publication that the tough times could lead to the Duke and Duchess of York’s “romantic reconciliation.”

“Andrew hasn’t dated anyone in many years and a lot of people believe that’s because he only has eyes for Sarah, who’s been the definition of a soulmate and someone he trusts implicitly with all his heart,” they said.

The report claimed that Andrew wanted to send a message to the royal family as well as the whole world that he has Ferguson's back.

The insider shared, “Andrew’s been consoling and advising Sarah about this latest mess and she sent a very clear message to the world by accompanying him to the Duchess of Kent’s funeral recently.

“They’ve still got that ‘us against the world’ vibe going on, it just makes perfect sense for them to formalise things again at some point and officially reconcile.”