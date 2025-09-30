'30 FREEEEE': Mawra Hocane wraps up birthday week with love, laughter and gratitude

Pakistani starlet Mawra Hocane and her husband Ameer Gilani. — Instagram@mawrellous

Pakistani starlet Mawra Hocane has never been one to keep birthday celebrations short — and this year was no exception. As she turned 33 over the weekend, the Jama Taqseem actress embraced her signature week-long celebration style, culminating in a final, love-filled soirée with friends and her husband, Ameer Gilani.

Taking to Instagram, Mawra shared a heartwarming post-birthday photo dump alongside a touching note dedicated to her husband. "Thirty FREEEEE," she wrote, adding, "I feel the most FREEE since I’ve been TIED to you."

It seems married life is treating her well — and she’s clearly soaking in all the love. From calling Ameer her “box of joy” and “sense of direction” to thanking him for letting her just be herself, Mawra’s birthday post honestly felt like something straight out of a love story.

But that was not all about the birthday celebration.

In true Hocane fashion, Mawra has been posting glimpses of multiple birthday bashes over the past week. First came an intimate pre-birthday dinner with her sister Urwa Hocane, brother-in-law Farhan Saeed, and Ameer, followed by a little birthday party at the set of a shoot.

The next two were the late night cozy get-togethers at home, one with her husband and sister-in-law, while the other with some really close friends.

From family love to candles and fabulous desserts, Mawra’s 33rd was clearly a celebration of joy, gratitude, and the beautiful beginnings of her new chapter as a wife.

As always, she signed off with a spiritual note: "Alhumdulillah, Allah humma Barik."

It may be noted that Mawra and Ameer, who was her co-actor in a couple of projects, got married in February 2025 after years grapevine about their relationship.

Having shared the screen in the dramas Neem (2023) and Sabaat (2020), their on-screen chemistry has long fueled speculation that they are more than friends.

The two had kept their relationship under tight wraps, always referring to each other as friends, but fans weren’t buying it. Everyone could see there was something special between them all along.