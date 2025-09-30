Are Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson real 'threat to the monarchy'?

Are Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'threat to the monarchy'?

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, sees Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as a “threat to the monarchy”, and now King Charles agrees with his son’s views.

The claims have been made by royal experts while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes King Charles and William now see eye to eye on how to handle their ongoing "Andrew problem."

The royal expert says, "The king does have empathy as Andrew is his brother, but William sees the couple as a threat to the monarchy."

King Charles ‘welcomed’ Sarah Ferguson at Christmas “out of sympathy for her illnesses” and to give his beleaguered brother some slack," the royal expert explained, however, "That’s no longer the case.”

“The king will reportedly insist on a lower profile."

The royal expert’s remarks came after the Times reported King Charles has indicated that Andrew and Sarah will not be invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family this year.

The report, citing sources, says the monarch has also let it be known that he would like Sarah and Andrew to remain “invisible” at future family events.

Earlier, there were also reports Prince William has issued an ‘ultimatum’ to King Charles regarding his uncle Prince Andrew.

According to reports, William wants father King Charles to “banish” Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.