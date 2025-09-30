 
Pakistan Army conducts successful training launch of Fatah-4 cruise missle

Weapon system capable of evading enemy's missile defence system, engaging targets with high precision

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

September 30, 2025

Pakistan Army conducts training launch of newly inducted indigenously developed Fatah-4 cruise missile. —Screengrab via Geo News
  • Fatah-4 cruise missile demonstrates 750-km strike capability.
  • Terrain-hugging features enable high precision targeting.
  • President, PM congratulate troops, scientists, and engineers.

A successful training launch of the newly-inducted indigenously developed Fatah-4, a ground-launched cruise missile, was conducted by the Pakistan Army at a range of 750 kilometres, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading an enemy's missile defence system due to terrain-hugging features and engaging targets with high precision, it added.

As part of the Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army's conventional missile systems.

Today's launch was witnessed by the chief of general staff, senior officers from Pakistan's armed forces, dedicated scientists and engineers.

The president, prime minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of Fatah-4's training fire.

Amid heightened tensions with India in May, Pakistan had carried out the training launch of a Fatah series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres, as part of the ongoing military exercise, Indus, twice.  

