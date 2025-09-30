 
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas set to make their wedding memorable in unexpected way

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas plan on a 'larger-than-life scale' for their marriage

Areeba Sheikh
September 30, 2025

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are reportedly set to tie the knot in a most daring way.

Radar Online reported that Cruise and Armas want to make their big day as memorable as they can and for that, they are considering to get married in space or underwater.

An insider told the outlet that "One of the things that really bonds them is how much they both love doing these daring feats, so having a wedding that leans into that really appeals to both of them.”

Notably, the Mission Impossible star and the Deep Water actress are not officially engaged but "Tom is already thinking on a larger-than-life scale. He's obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to ever marry in outer space excites him. They've also talked about some sort of skydiving thing, saying their vows mid-air,” said the insider.

"Whatever they do they want it to be as far from ordinary as you can get,” the source noted.

Cruise, known for his death-defying stunts, has been very possessive about his relationship with Armas, with whom he went public in July this year when they were seen holding hands on a cozy trip to Vermont.

The pair is also looking forward to working together on some project and are seemingly in talks for a supernatural ocean thriller called Deeper.

“Cruise is as giddy as he was when he first fell in love with Katie, and maybe even more so," the source stated, referring to his ex-wife Katie Holmes, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2012.

"He just knows enough to hide it or risk being judged. That being said, when they do get married, Tom isn't going to hold back – he and Ana both want to have an extravagant wedding, regardless of what people are going to say,” the source concluded.

