 
Geo News

Harry Styles thinks Zoe Kravitz is 'too wild' for his taste: Source

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are rumoured to be dating

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2025

Photo: Harry Styles thinks Zoe Kravitz relationship is unfamiliar territory: Source
Photo: Harry Styles thinks Zoe Kravitz relationship is 'unfamiliar territory': Source

Harry Styles reportedly has been second-guessing Zoë Kravitz's romance.

In a new chat with RadarOnline.com, an insider revealed that Harry Styles has been left surprised by Zoë Kravitz's strong personality behind closed doors.

“Harry has always enjoyed experimenting,” the source explained, noting that even the 30-year-old musician’s pals are worried Kravitz might be “too controlling” for him.

The insider added, “He’s talked about how wild she is, and it’s making him second-guess whether he’s the one in control. For someone who’s usually the dominant personality in a relationship, this is unfamiliar territory.”

These claims contrast with earlier reports, which suggested the Batman actress is “definitely Harry's type.” 

However, the insider warned, “Their personalities could not be more different and if he gets too attached, he could wind up with a broken heart.”

While the duo has been “playing down their romance as more of a friends-with-benefits arrangement,” the source also noted that Harry is known for diving “head-first” into relationships, even flings.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's separation 'was kind of inevitable'
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's separation 'was kind of inevitable'
George Clooney calls himself 'very lucky' to have 'great family'
George Clooney calls himself 'very lucky' to have 'great family'
Bradley Cooper feels the heat before proposing to Gigi Hadid
Bradley Cooper feels the heat before proposing to Gigi Hadid
Why did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate?
Why did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate?
Kanye West threatens Kim Kardashian over daughter North's outfit
Kanye West threatens Kim Kardashian over daughter North's outfit
Kanye West seethes with rage over ex-wife Kim Kardashian for THIS
Kanye West seethes with rage over ex-wife Kim Kardashian for THIS
Ellen DeGeneres' toxic behavior with her wife Portia de Rossi exposed
Ellen DeGeneres' toxic behavior with her wife Portia de Rossi exposed
Taylor Swift's emotional speech to Selena Gomez at the altar leaked: ‘She's my sister'
Taylor Swift's emotional speech to Selena Gomez at the altar leaked: ‘She's my sister'