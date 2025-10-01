Taylor Swift's former bandmate makes shock confession about her personality

Photo: Taylor Swift's former bandmate dishes rare details: 'A little sister'

Taylor Swift seemingly always held a special place for her fans in her heart.

As fans will be aware, Taylor Swift's journey to superstardom is the focus of Taylor, a new Channel 4 documentary series chronicling the singer’s rise.

In the opening episode, Swift's former bandmate Emily opened up about the star's early years, calling her “incredibly driven and incredibly determined.”

She recalled life on the road during Swift's 2007 tour, “We did 300-ish shows. We lived on a tour bus that had been previously owned by Cher, so it was decked out in leopard print.”

Despite the glamorous exterior, the tour was far from luxurious as Emily shared that they had to share sleeping quarters, with Taylor taking the upper bunk and Emily resting below.

“It sort of was like having a little sister that was also your boss,” she remarked.

Even as an emerging talent, Swift would dedicate “hours and hours” signing autographs for fans.

“[Taylor] was somebody who always knew what she wanted. I would see her being interviewed constantly [and] speaking to radio stations or signing autographs," she continued.

"She would sign autographs for anyone as long as they were willing to stand and wait for her. Sometimes that lasted hours and hours,” Emily concluded.