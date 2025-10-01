Gypsy-Rose Blanchard hints at baby No. 2 plans

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard teases baby No. 2 plan

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard candidly shared plans of expanding her small family.

The former Munchausen-by-Proxy victim opened up about having a second baby after she welcomed her first kid, daughter Aurora, with boyfriend Ken Urker.

She told People that she wanted to add a boy, her daughter's little brother, to her family. However, plans have not been settled as Blanchard will have to do in vitro fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant.

"As of right now, we have not made any solidified plans. We hope to do IVF sometime in the near future, but right now all our focus is on Aurora," Blanchard shared. "As for IVF, it's a way to ensure that I do not pass on my genetic condition of microdeletion 1q21.1."

"We are thankful Aurora tested negative, but can't take the risk for another child naturally, so IVF is our best option, and with it, we can choose the gender. We would like to give Aurora a baby brother,"

Though adding a new family member has been in Blanchard and Urker's mind, they are not planning to have another kid for the next few months.

"Possibly the middle of next year," Blanchard noted of the second baby. "That'll give us time to settle into these new changes. Ken has a new career field that he entered."

"I think we just want to have a little bit of an age gap, but not too big. I can handle a toddler and a newborn, but not a baby and a newborn," the doting mom added.