Trump calls Field Marshal Munir's praise 'an honour'

US president says COAS Munir lauded his role in halting Pakistan-India war, saving lives

September 30, 2025

  • COAS says Trump prevented war, saved countless lives.
  • Trump says conflict would have been far worse if it happened.
  • Remarks made before others, including two generals, Trump discloses.

US President Donald Trump said that he considered the praise extended to him by Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir as an "honour".

Speaking to US military leaders on Tuesday, Trump said that the Pakistani Field Marshal had lauded his role in stopping the Pakistan-India war, which ultimately saved millions of lives.

"He said if the war had taken place, it would have been much worse," Trump noted. The US president added that Field Marshal Munir's remarks had left a positive impression on him. "I really liked his comment," Trump remarked.

Trump further said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Munir had made these observations in the presence of others, including two generals, adding weight to his words.

His statement came after his meetings with the army chief twice.

In July, Trump and COAS Munir met over lunch at the White House Cabinet Room, where the field marshal acknowledged President Trump's statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community.

Their second meeting was held earlier this month, as Trump, PM Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Munir held a meeting at the White House.

Prime Minister expressed his “deep admiration” for United States President Trump, describing him as a “man of peace” engaged in sincere efforts to end conflicts around the world.

Speaking during a warm and cordial meeting with President Trump at the Oval Office, the prime minister said the US leader's bold, courageous, and decisive actions had helped facilitate the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, thereby averting what he called a potential "major catastrophe" in South Asia, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office read.

