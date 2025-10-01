Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney’s romance heats up, says insider

Sydney Sweeney and music mogul Scooter Braun's relationship isn’t a fleeting flirtation.

“They are full on,” an insider spilled to Page Six on Tuesday, September 30. “It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle. They are together.”

“He is picky about who he lets in his inner circle, and he has kids,” the source said about Scooter. “If he is with her, it’s not about what she looks like or celebrity, but means he really likes her.”

For those unversed, Scooter announced his separation from ex-partner Yael Cohen in 2021. The exes share three children together.

A close friend of the record executive told the publication that people "love him; we are happy for him."

“Any restraint in the relationship probably won’t last long when it comes down to his urge to market everything,” said Scooter's close pal, adding “he’ll start posting [about her], he’ll probably get more involved in her career.”

Rumors of Sydney and Scooter's romance first sparked on Sunday, September 28, when the two were seen holding hands on a double date with her parents at Universal Studios Hollywood in LA.

The day before, Scooter was spotted at the Anyone But You actress' space-themed birthday party.