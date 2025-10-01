King Charles, Prince William issued strong warning related to Sarah Ferguson, Andrew

King Charles and Prince William have been issued a strong warning following Sarah Ferguson scandal.

The warning has come from royal expert Helena Chard as she spoke to the Fox News Digital.

She said that the future king’s leadership is needed now more than ever at the palace.

"King Charles moved ahead with the soft, kid-gloves approach," the royal expert said and added, "It hasn’t worked. He has no choice but to take Prince William’s hard-line stance.

“William has no time for his uncle or for Fergie. He wants them banished — or at least kept out of sight, out of mind."

Helena warned, "The Epstein circle of shame and intense scrutiny will continue.

"Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s mere association with Epstein has brought public humiliation and damage to not only their reputation but that of the monarchy’s, too. This is a long-term scandal that I believe is here to stay.”

The royal expert continued to warn, “This scandal will do irreversible damage to the monarchy if Andrew and Sarah are continuously seen out and about with the royal family, whether in private or not."

Meanwhile, a friend of the king recently told the Times, King Charles also wants Sarah and Andrew out of the spotlight now.