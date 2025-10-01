Moms Unite: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s families bond amid wedding excitement

Donna Kelce and Andrea Swift were spotted spending time together in Kansas City a month after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement.

The image of the two famous mothers was shared by the mom of Patrick Mahomes, Randi, on her Instagram handle—who also spent time with the duo.

The Daily Mail reports that they took the photograph at the launch of the new 1587 restaurant.

Patrick and his Chiefs teammate Kelce opened the steakhouse together in Kansas City. The steakhouse had a huge opening after 18 months of being in the works.

This sighting comes a month after Travis and Taylor shocked the world by announcing their engagement on social media on August 26.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple posted adorable images of themselves in which the NFL player can be seen proposing to the pop star.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the post.

Recently, an insider spilled to Page Six that Taylor and Travis plan a "casual and private" wedding.

"It will be more casual than people think," the source told the outlet.