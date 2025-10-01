Nicole Kidman faces $600k per year clause in Keith Urban prenup

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 19-year marriage is coming to an official close. However, the 58-year-old actress is reportedly "furious" over prenup terms favoring the country singer.

Radaronline.com reports that Keith can legally take $17 million from Nicole as part of their prenuptial deal, which they signed before their 2006 wedding.

As per their prenuptial agreement, if the Somebody Like You hitmaker remains sober, he is entitled to receive $600k for every year of marriage.

Sources spilled to the outlet on Tuesday that Nicole is “consumed with anger” over the clause.

The Babygirl star, who supported him in his struggle with addiction, now faces the bitter irony of potentially having to pay millions.

"Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end it protects his finances," the insider said.

"She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed," added the confidant.

For those unversed, Nicole and Keith, who tied the knot in 2006, share two daughters together.