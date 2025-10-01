Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Urban Keith divorce revealed

Why Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s marriage really ended

Nicole Kidman made the decision to end her 20-year marriage to Keith Urban after he made some really “questionable choices.”

According to sources close to the couple, the country singer had “been going through some stuff” for quite a while.

While the couple’s separation was confirmed in September, insider revealed to People Magazine that the signs had been building quietly for some time.

Urban has “just been going through some stuff” as of late, adding, “He has been making questionable choices for some time now and this was not the case of them just drifting apart.”

Another source close to Kidman said that this wasn’t just a case of drifting apart but followed a pattern of “questionable choices” on Urban’s part.

“For those around him this has felt more like a gradual drift than some big shocking break,” the source added.

Urban and Kidman announced their separation after nearly two decades together, ending one of Hollywood’s longest marriages.

Speaking with the publication, the insider said, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

"She didn’t want this," they added. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."