Eric Danes suffers another setback in his ALS battle

Inside a new development on Eric Danes’ ALS battle

With Eric Danes’s ongoing battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) a well placed insider has come forward to give a heartbreaking update on his most recent point of decline.

According to the source, Danes, who now uses a wheelchair, “struggles to speak.”

They also told The Daily Mail, “this diagnosis has been devastating and as much as Eric has leaned on his Jewish faith to get through it all, it has been his family and friends that have really stepped up and have made him feel loved.”

Because “all through this, it just keeps getting worse and is very sad, but Eric is trying to put on as much of a brave face as possible because he wants to enjoy what he has now because he now knows with his full heart that tomorrow isn't promised.”

The insider also admitted, “he wants to live life and he doesn't want people grieving him or for him while he is going through this terrible disease, he just wants the people in his life to be present and as happy as they can be, he wants to always surround himself with positivity, that is a major thing that is driving him nowadays.”

For those unversed, back in Junes Danes himself gave fans an update on his health as well.

In regards to his ALS he admitted he now has only “one functioning arm” and added, “my dominant side. My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working. It's going. I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering.”