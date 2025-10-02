Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's parenting plan revealed in divorce filing

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's parenting plan revealed gets public

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have agreed to a peaceful parenting plan.

According to court documents, the Babygirl actress, 58, and the country singer, 57, have agreed not to speak poorly of each other or members of the other parent’s family around their children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The parenting plan also states both parents will “encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

The documents show Kidman will be the primary residential parent, with custody of the girls for 306 days a year, while Urban will have 59.

Neither will pay monthly child support as Urban has “already prepaid all child support obligations.” Both are required to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days.

The filings also reveal the plan was finalised weeks before the official court move. Urban signed on August 29 and Kidman on September 6 though she formally filed for divorce in Nashville on September 30, one day after news of their separation surfaced.

Kidman, who also shares adult children Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, had reportedly been “fighting to save the marriage,” a source told People Magazine.

Another insider close to Urban claimed the singer has “just been going through some stuff” and had been making “questionable choices.”

Keith and Kidman wed in 2006 after meeting at a gala the year before. Kidman’s children Bella and Connor were also present at the candlelit ceremony at St. Patrick’s Estate in Sydney.