Josh Hall digs at Christina Haack's divorce remarks with cryptic post

The HGTV star and the Tennessee-based real estate professional finalized divorce in August

October 02, 2025

Christina Haack's ex Josh Hall drops cryptic 'liars' post

Josh Hall, Christina Haack's third ex husband, appear to be responding to her reaction to their divorce.

The 45-year-old real estate professional took to his Instagram account on Wednesday October 1 and share an ambiguous post about "liars" which seemed to be hinting at Haack's recent comments about their separation.

Hall posted a quote written in black plain text with white backgroung set to song "Liar Liar, Pants on Fire."

The quote read, "Never argue with liars. You can't win, because they believe their own lies."

This came after Haack said in an interview with People that when Hall proposed her and she said "no" intially he threw the ring "threw the ring in the pool."

“The first time he proposed I said no, and he threw the ring in the pool,” she told the outlet earlier this week. “That was probably red flag number one."

"We weren't getting along super great even then, off and on. When things were good, they were good, but it just felt like I wasn't quite ready and so I just said, 'This is not the right time,'" she explained. "I don't remember exactly what I said, but he had the patio decorated and he threw it in the pool."

After Hacck's remarks, a representative of Hall told the outlet that "Josh has no clue what Christina is talking about."

