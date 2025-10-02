Keith Urban dodges Nicole Kidman talk in resurfaced interview

Keith Urban's uneasy reaction to Nicole Kidman in old interview goes viral

Keith Urban’s old interview is going viral after news of his breakup with longtime wife Nicole Kidman.

In the chat that took place on September 2, the country singer apparently look uneasy when Nicole was brought up, as reports recently confirmed that Keith had signed divorce papers just days before the interview.

During his appearance on Australian radio show Gold 101.7’s Jonesy & Amanda, the hosts asked about the couple's first-ever meeting two decades ago.

“If you hadn’t both been there that day, would your paths somewhere have inevitably crossed? Or maybe this incredible life story wouldn’t have happened,” cohost Amanda Keller asked.

Keith replied, “No, I think it would.” When asked if he believed in fate, he said, “No idea.”

Amanda pressed further: “I just often think that. That if you weren’t at that event, maybe you don’t have the same friendship group, it may never have happened.”

Keith, who looked visibly uncomfortable responded, “You never know. Anyway, moving on.”

The radio program reshared the clip on September 30, just a day after news of the split broke.

“Prior to this, Keith Urban loved chatting about Nicole Kidman with us! He encouraged it, actually. We wish both Nicole and Keith all the best,” the show captioned the post.