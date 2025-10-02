 
Geo News

Keith Urban dodges Nicole Kidman talk in resurfaced interview

The 'Babygirl' actress filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2025

Keith Urbans uneasy reaction to Nicole Kidman in old interview goes viral
Keith Urban's uneasy reaction to Nicole Kidman in old interview goes viral

Keith Urban’s old interview is going viral after news of his breakup with longtime wife Nicole Kidman.

In the chat that took place on September 2, the country singer apparently look uneasy when Nicole was brought up, as reports recently confirmed that Keith had signed divorce papers just days before the interview.

During his appearance on Australian radio show Gold 101.7’s Jonesy & Amanda, the hosts asked about the couple's first-ever meeting two decades ago.

“If you hadn’t both been there that day, would your paths somewhere have inevitably crossed? Or maybe this incredible life story wouldn’t have happened,” cohost Amanda Keller asked.

Keith replied, “No, I think it would.” When asked if he believed in fate, he said, “No idea.”

Amanda pressed further: “I just often think that. That if you weren’t at that event, maybe you don’t have the same friendship group, it may never have happened.”

Keith, who looked visibly uncomfortable responded, “You never know. Anyway, moving on.”

The radio program reshared the clip on September 30, just a day after news of the split broke.

“Prior to this, Keith Urban loved chatting about Nicole Kidman with us! He encouraged it, actually. We wish both Nicole and Keith all the best,” the show captioned the post.

Nicole Kidman hurt by double standards in her marriage
Nicole Kidman hurt by double standards in her marriage
Elizabeth Hurley reveals rare bond with Billy Ray Cyrus in candid confession
Elizabeth Hurley reveals rare bond with Billy Ray Cyrus in candid confession
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's parenting plan revealed in divorce filing
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's parenting plan revealed in divorce filing
Sydney Sweeny steps out with beau Scooter Braun as duo is 'really happy'
Sydney Sweeny steps out with beau Scooter Braun as duo is 'really happy'
Kris Jenner praises Hilaria Baldwin as ‘ace' mom of 7 on 'DWTS'
Kris Jenner praises Hilaria Baldwin as ‘ace' mom of 7 on 'DWTS'
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's elder daughter breaks silence amid pair's divorce
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's elder daughter breaks silence amid pair's divorce
Nicole Kidman onto next projects amid Keith Urban divorce
Nicole Kidman onto next projects amid Keith Urban divorce