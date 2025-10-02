Salma Hayek pays tribute to Frida Kahlo on 100th anniversary of tragic accident

Salma Hayek remembers Frida Kahlo

Salma Hayek is remembering Frida Kahlo in a poignant note.

The actress took to her Instagram account on September 29 to look back on the tragic accident that occurred 100 years ago, that changed Frida's life forever.

"On September 1925, a 100 years ago… at 18 years old, Frida Kahlo’s life changed forever due to a tragic bus accident. Her body was left with unimaginable injuries, and she spent months confined to her bed," Salma penned.

She also posted a Frida real-life photo along with her portrayal as the Mexican artist.

Salma went on to write, "In that solitude, with a mirror above her and a paintbrush in hand, Frida began to explore her inner world. What began as a way to endure the pain became her greatest gift to us, art that speaks of strength, identity, and resilience."

"Her legacy reminds us that even in our most difficult moments, beauty and courage can emerge #frida #fridakahlo," she concluded.

For the unversed, Salma played the role of Frida in her biographical film, Frida, released in 2002.