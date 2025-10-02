Prince William pens a letter in memory of Dame Jane Morris Goodall

Prince William remembers Dame Jane Morris Goodall

The office of the Prince and Princess of Wales has just released a note acknowledging the life and work of Dame Jane Morris Goodall, formerly Baroness Jane van Lawick-Goodall.

She was an English primatologist and anthropologist, known for being the world expert on chimpanzees with experience spanning over 60 years.

Now after her passing that was announced more than 13 hours ago, the heir to the British throne has penned a letter in memory of her.

“The world has lost an extraordinary voice with the passing of Dame Jane Goodall,” the post began by saying.

“Her boundless curiosity, compassion and pioneering spirit transformed our understanding of the natural world.”

The Prince of Wales also added, “she challenged us all to make a difference and inspired me and countless others to work to protect our planet. Jane Goodall made a difference. W”

The post shared to the Royal Family’s Instagram account follows a myriad of public messages by people like Leonardo DiCaprio to who said, she “inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope,” and even went as far as to call her “a true hero for the planet.”

Even the United Nations has mourned her loss saying she “worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature.”