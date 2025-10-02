 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton react after 'terrible' attack on 'holiest day'

Prince and Princess of Wales release an emotional message

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 02, 2025

William, Kate issue statement after ‘shocking’ incident at Heaton Park Synagogue
William, Kate issue statement after ‘shocking’ incident at Heaton Park Synagogue

Prince William and Kate Middleton have issued an emotional statement following the tragic incident.

On Thursday morning the shocking attack took place outside a synagogue in Crumpsall, carried out by a man who ended up being shot during a police encounter. The incident saw three members of the public being left in serious condition.

Prince and Princess of Wales release an emotional message
Prince and Princess of Wales release an emotional message

Reacting to the shocking news, the future King and Queen released an emotional statement via the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram handle.

The statement from Kate and William read, “Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of the terrible attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.”

It read further, “The fact that this tragedy occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more shocking.”

Adding, “We are thinking of the entire community as well as the emergency responders who attended this terrible incident.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales concluded the message with their initials, “W” for Prince William and “C” for Catherine, Kate Middleton.

Notably, just a few hours earlier, King Charles also issued a statement.

The statement released on behalf of the King and Queen read, “My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,” it concluded.

King Charles called ‘man in grey suit' after Harry's allegation in presidential meeting
King Charles called ‘man in grey suit' after Harry's allegation in presidential meeting
Palace wants Meghan Markle directly involved in Prince Harry, King Charles peace talks video
Palace wants Meghan Markle directly involved in Prince Harry, King Charles peace talks
'Radioactive' Prince Andrew, Duke of York to go extinct soon
'Radioactive' Prince Andrew, Duke of York to go extinct soon
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to reconcile amid ongoing Epstein scandal?
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to reconcile amid ongoing Epstein scandal?
Prince William pens a letter in memory of Dame Jane Morris Goodall
Prince William pens a letter in memory of Dame Jane Morris Goodall
Prince Albert of Monaco visits Amalienborg Palace in Denmark
Prince Albert of Monaco visits Amalienborg Palace in Denmark
Prince Harry is ‘just proving' Prince William's point: ‘It reiterates the narrative'
Prince Harry is ‘just proving' Prince William's point: ‘It reiterates the narrative'
King Charles hit with a stark reminder: ‘Do it for Prince William not Andrew'
King Charles hit with a stark reminder: ‘Do it for Prince William not Andrew'