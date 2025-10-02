Prince William, Kate Middleton react after 'terrible' attack on 'holiest day'

William, Kate issue statement after ‘shocking’ incident at Heaton Park Synagogue

Prince William and Kate Middleton have issued an emotional statement following the tragic incident.

On Thursday morning the shocking attack took place outside a synagogue in Crumpsall, carried out by a man who ended up being shot during a police encounter. The incident saw three members of the public being left in serious condition.

Prince and Princess of Wales release an emotional message

Reacting to the shocking news, the future King and Queen released an emotional statement via the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram handle.

The statement from Kate and William read, “Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of the terrible attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.”

It read further, “The fact that this tragedy occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more shocking.”

Adding, “We are thinking of the entire community as well as the emergency responders who attended this terrible incident.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales concluded the message with their initials, “W” for Prince William and “C” for Catherine, Kate Middleton.

Notably, just a few hours earlier, King Charles also issued a statement.

The statement released on behalf of the King and Queen read, “My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services,” it concluded.