Diana Ross sparks health fears after major move

Diana Ross leaves fans wondering what's wrong after abruptly cancelling performance

October 02, 2025

Diana Ross has sparked health concerns among fans.

Ahead of her The Beautiful Love tour, the legendary singer cancelled her already scheduled Royal Caribbean Cruise ship performance abruptly under “unforeseen circumstances.”

An insider told RadarOnline, “No reason was given for her pulling out of a performance aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, but she's known as being a workaholic and was obviously trying to cram this show into her already very busy schedule.”

The source went on to add, “She never stops or takes long enough breaks. Her calendar has been jam-packed for decades, and she's formidable in that respect. But at the same time she's only human.”

“It's taken a toll on her, and that's presumably why she cancelled.”

“She probably just really needs to recharge her batteries,” they added.

Notably, Diana Ross’ The Beautiful Love Tour begins on August 16th at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA.

