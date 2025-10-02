 
Kate Middleton channels Prince William's RAF legacy in powerful visit

Kate Middleton's latest royal visit marks sentimental link to her husband Prince William

October 02, 2025

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales turned heads in chic outfit during her latest royal visit.

On Thursday, Princess Kate visited Royal Air Force Coningsby in Lincolnshire, England. This visit marked her first ever since she received the honorary royal role from King Charles in 2023.

In order to make debut as the Royal Honorary Air Commodore, the wife of Prince William donned a stunning grey suit and black heels.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a glimpse from the visit on Stories.

Alongside stunning shots, the caption read, “A fascinating first visit to RAF Coningsby as Royal Honorary Air Commodore, meeting the personnel who keep our nation safe.”

“From simulator to cockpit, the pilots train to respond in seconds, standing watch to protect our skies,” it further read.

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles gave Kate Middleton the honorary title in August 2023, also announcing her as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm and Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards.

Notably, her role linked her to Prince William, who was named as the Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby in 2008 by the late Queen Elizabeth.

