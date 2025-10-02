Daniel Day-Lewis's acting method in 'Anemone' revealed

Ronan Day-Lewis on his father Daniel's method acting in 'Anemone'

Daniel Day-Lewis is well-known for his method acting in his movies. His approach, in his new movie Anemone, is no different.



Weighing in on this, director Ronan Day-Lewis, in an interview with Variety, shares that everyone on the set referred to the actor with his character name.

“It was intuitive that everyone called him Ray on set, and I did too,” the filmmaker shares. “But obviously I was also seeing him all the time offset, and that would have been a bit weird if I was calling him Ray then. It was Dad offset, always Dad.”

Ronan also in the interview reflects on the approach his father is famous for: Method acting.

“His work was so mysterious to me,” he adds. “It was always kind of behind a curtain. Others mythologized him and I absorbed that."

"He’s my dad, but then also he had this other life that he would kind of disappear into in these films he would do."

Ronan continues, "Getting to see that process from this completely different vantage point was pretty thrilling."

"There were aspects of it that are still a mystery to me, because so much of what he does and the way he works to makes these people feel like real human beings is kind of mystical.”

Anemone initally will have a limited theatrical release on Oct. 3.